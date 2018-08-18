Falcons' Deion Jones: Held out of Friday's game
Head coach Dan Quinn announced Saturday that Jones is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Jones was a surprise scratch from Atlanta's second preseason game against Kansas City on Friday, as there was no indication coming in that the Pro Bowl linebacker was dealing with an injury. A sudden and mysterious injury designation for the team's best defensive player has fans waiting with bated breath, though the exact ailment and expected recovery time have not yet been disclosed by the Falcons.
