Falcons' Deion Jones: Helps keep Kamara in check
Jones collected nine total tackles and one pass deflection during Thursday's 26-18 loss to New Orleans.
The former Pro Bowl linebacker was integral to Atlanta curbing Alvin Kamara's impact in the passing game, as the electrifying back brought in just four of his eight targets for 23 yards on the night. Jones is widely praised for his supreme coverage skills, but he also provided a jolt to an otherwise lifeless Falcons pass rush, registering the only QB hit on Drew Brees during the entire contest. Another formidable opponent awaits for Jones in Week 14, as he and the Falcons defense will be tasked with slowing down MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey and an 11th-ranked Panthers scoring offense.
