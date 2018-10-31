Coach Dan Quinn didn't provide a timeline for when he expects Jones (foot) to return to practice, though the linebacker will be eligible to return from injured reserve for the Falcons' Nov. 18 game against the Cowboys, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones' absence over the past six games has hurt the team's ability to limit running backs in the passing game, as Atlanta has surrendered more receptions to the position (60) than any other team in the league. If all goes well, Atlanta will get its star middle linebacker in the lineup as soon as Week 11, potentially allowing the Falcons to make a late push for the postseason.