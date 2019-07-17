Jones (foot) and the Falcons reached an agreement on a four-year, $57 million extension Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

When healthy, Jones has been highly productive through three seasons, averaging 129.3 tackles and 3.5 sacks per 16 games played. Last year, he was limited to six appearances due to a foot injury, which impacted his offseason practice reps. The Falcons open training camp Saturday, at which point his status will become more clear. No matter, the middle linebacker has been locked up for the foreseeable future.

