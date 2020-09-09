Jones has been named a Falcons team captain for 2020, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Jones, Grady Jarrett and Ricardo Allen provide a captain at each level of Atlanta's defense, as the unit aims to improve upon a 23rd-place rank in points allowed per game (24.9). The 25-year-old Jones continues to merit consideration as one of the best coverage linebackers in the league, but last year the Falcons became more aggressive in deploying him as a pass-rusher as well. Jones continued to stifle passers in allowing just a 58.5 percent completion rate when targeted last year, while his blitz-per-game rate increased from 0.8 to 2.3 between 2018 and 2019.
More News
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Pick-six of Winston seals Weeks 17•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Held in check versus Jags•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Surpasses 100 tackles in win•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Comes down to earth•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Helps keep Kamara in check•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Team's top tackler in Week 12 loss•