Jones led the Falcons with 138 total tackles (91 solo), and he added three interceptions and a sack this season.

Jones built on a strong rookie campaign, and he's racked up more than 100 total tackles in each of his two seasons in the league. His 91 solo tackles ranked sixth in the league, and he tied for fourth overall in total tackles. He should be a top IDP option entering next year.

