Jones led the Falcons with 11 total tackles (nine solo) in a 25-20 win over the Jets.

Jones has been a beast all season, averaging more than eight tackles a game. He's eclipsed double digit total tackles in each of the last three games, and he goes up against Carolina in Week 9. When the Falcons traveled to Carolina last season, Jones racked up 13 total tackles, which is a career high for the second-year pro.