Jones recored eight tackles (six solo) across 63 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Packers.

It was a rather abysmal performance for the Falcons defense as a whole on Monday night, but that's no fault of Jones. The linebacker tied for the Falcons' lead in tackles while playing every defensive snap in the contest. He now has 30 tackles (16 solo) and 0.5 sacks on the year.