Falcons' Deion Jones: Leads team in tackles
Jones led the Falcons with 11 tackles (six solo) in Sunday night's loss to the Patriots.
Jones was made the most of his 57 snaps (97.0 percent), and tied his season high in tackles. He now has 22 tackles (12 solo) in the previous two weeks, and will look to carry that momentum into Week 8.
