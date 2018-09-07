Falcons' Deion Jones: Leads team with nine tackles
Jones picked up nine tackles and a fourth-quarter interception during the Falcons' 18-12 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.
With the Falcons' only other Pro Bowl defender, Keanu Neal now down for the season, Jones' on-field leadership becomes even more instrumental for this unit to succeed moving forward. Jones and the Atlanta defense had absolutely nothing to be ashamed of regarding their performance Thursday night, as they held the defending champions to under 250 offensive yards. Still, Jones and his teammates need to quickly re-calibrate for a matchup against another potent offense in Week 2, going up against Carolina and a Cam Newton-led crew with weapons in abundance.
