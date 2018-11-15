Jones (foot) was limited in practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Although Jones was activated from injured reserve Monday, the Falcons will take a cautious approach with the linebacker before clearing him for game action. As evidence, coach Dan Quinn wants Jones' foot to be 100 percent before doing so, according to Kelsey Conway of the team's official site. With back-to-back limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, Jones may not be there yet. One way or another, Friday's injury report could confirm as much.

