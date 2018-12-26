Falcons' Deion Jones: Limited at Wednesday's session
Jones was limited during Wednesday's session with a foot injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones' foot issue is not believed to be all too serious given his ability to practice, albeit in a limited fashion. We should have a clearer indication of his status for Sunday's game a little bit later this week.
