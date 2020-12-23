Jones (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Jones hasn't yet missed a game this season, and that he's still practicing in a limited fashion would seem to hint that he's on track for Week 16. As long as Jones' practice reps aren't downgraded ahead of Sunday's road game against the Chiefs, he should draw his usual start at middle linebacker.
