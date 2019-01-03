Jones registered four stops and two pass deflections during Sunday's 34-32 win over the Buccaneers.

A Pro Bowler a season earlier, Jones' 2018 campaign got off to an unfortunate start when he broke his foot in the opener and missed the subsequent 10 games. He returned to impressive form once he was activated from injured reserve, however, churning out 44 tackles and returning an interception for a touchdown between Weeks 13 and 17. An elite all-around linebacker when fully healthy, Jones will anchor the Atlanta defense in 2019.