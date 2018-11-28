Falcons' Deion Jones: Listed as limited, calling plays
Jones (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones was back to calling signals with the first-team defense at practice -- a strong hint he's gearing up to return for Sunday's game against the Ravens. While one good player probably isn't enough to fix the broken Atlanta defense, Jones could provide an immediate return to IDP owners, especially if the Ravens continue to utilize a run-heavy game plan featuring Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards. Falcons coach Dan Quinn is hopeful the linebacker will be cleared to return, but he also noted that the team needs to consider what's best for Jones in the long run.
