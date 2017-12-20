Falcons' Deion Jones: Logs nine tackles in win
Jones finished Monday's 24-21 victory over the Buccaneers with nine tackles (seven solo).
Jones' tackle total is now up to 118 (78 solo) on the season. The second year linebacker was one of five Falcons defenders to log all 61 defensive snaps. He figures to continue having plenty of opportunities to rack tackles for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Seals win with INT•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Another team-high tackle total•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Leads team in tackles in Week 8 victory•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Leads team in tackles•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Solid production in loss•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Notches eight tackles Sunday•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.