Jones finished Monday's 24-21 victory over the Buccaneers with nine tackles (seven solo).

Jones' tackle total is now up to 118 (78 solo) on the season. The second year linebacker was one of five Falcons defenders to log all 61 defensive snaps. He figures to continue having plenty of opportunities to rack tackles for the remainder of the season.

