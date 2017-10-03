Jones recorded eight tackles (six solo) and one sack in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Jones has been a steady contributor through the first four weeks, racking up a total of 27 tackles (22 solo). He's only missed four defensive snaps all season, and it's clear the Falcons have found their playmaker in the second-year linebacker. Part of his success this season has been due to Vic Beasley (hamstring) missing substantial time, but he should still be considered a valuable IDP threat when Beasley returns.