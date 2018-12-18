Falcons' Deion Jones: Notches pick-six in win
Jones recorded four tackles (three solo), two passes defensed and returned an interception for a touchdown during Sunday's win over the Cardinals.
Jones added a defensive score to his impressive resume since returning from a 10-game absence due to a foot injury. He's now forced two turnovers in just four games this season and will face a struggling Panthers squad on the road in Week 16.
