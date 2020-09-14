Jones collected a team-high nine tackles, including one tackle for loss during Sunday's 38-25 loss to the Seahawks.

The 2017 Pro Bowler was all over the field Sunday, but he and the rest of the Falcons' linebacking corps struggled in slowing down Seattle tight ends and running backs in the passing game. The two position groups totaled 15 catches and one touchdown Sunday for Seattle, a disappointing result after the Falcons contained tight ends and running backs to less than 10 combined catches per game and 10 total touchdowns in 2019. Jones and the Falcons defense will not be afforded time to lick their wounds, as a matchup against Dallas and the No. 6 scoring offense from 2019 awaits on the Week 2 docket.