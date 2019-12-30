Falcons' Deion Jones: Pick-six of Winston seals Weeks 17
Jones accounted for three tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception return for a touchdown to provide Atlanta with a 28-22 overtime win against the Buccaneers on Sunday.
The 25-year-old linebacker came down with his first INT of 2019 during Week 17, and the play proved pivotal as Jones scampered 28 yards into the end zone to secure a walk-off win. After sitting out 10 games last year with a broken foot, Jones was capable of suiting up for all 16 of his team's contests this season while reaching 110 total tackles for the second time in his career. In addition to his tackling acumen, Jones also established a new career high with four QB hits, while scoring a TD for the fourth time in four professional seasons. Signed with Atlanta through 2023, Jones will be the anchor to the Falcons' linebacking corps once again next season, and his performance will become especially decisive if De'Vondre Campbell signs elsewhere during free agency.
