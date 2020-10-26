Jones registered four total tackles, including one sack and two tackles for loss during Sunday's 23-22 defeat to the Lions.

Jones' tackle total tied a season low, but the 2016 second-round pick was able to collect his first solo sack since Dec. 2 of 2018. Tight ends continue to tee off against the Falcons, as T.J. Hockenson corralled a game-tying touchdown with time expiring in the fourth quarter. That was on top of the Falcons' NFL-high seven TDs allowed to TEs coming into Sunday. Individually, Jones has allowed opponents to complete passes at a 70.4 percent rate when targeting him in coverage this season.