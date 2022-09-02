The Falcons placed Jones (shoulder) on injured reserve Thursday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.
Jones underwent shoulder surgery in May and was sidelined for the majority training camp, returning to play 13 defensive snaps in the team's preseason finale. However, he appears to have suffered a setback and will now be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. He's set to make a team-high $20 million in 2022, and with the Falcons in the midst of a rebuild, it was speculated that Jones could possibly be traded this offseason, though it appears like the lingering shoulder issue has halted those talks for the time being. In his absence, expect Nick Kwiatkoski and Troy Andersen to be the primary backups to Mykal Walker and Rashaan Evans.