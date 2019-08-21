Falcons' Deion Jones: Practice activity ramping up
Coach Dan Quinn said that Jones (foot) will have "a full allotment" of practice reps next week, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Quinn stated Aug. 11 that the team's plan was to have Jones's practice involvement progressively increased as Week 1's matchup against Minnesota grew nearer. It appears that Jones is preparing to take a tangible step in that process, soon transitioning into full practice participation after being held out or limited throughout spring and summer workouts. Whether the 2017 Pro Bowler will see action over the final two weeks of exhibition play remains to be seen, but the Falcons are adamatly striving to have him back for the regular-season opener.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Risers and Fallers
Ben Gretch lists five risers and five fallers in his rankings based on what we've seen so far...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Carson rising
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Winston elite
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Undercover Mock: Going with Gurley
What should a team that takes Todd Gurley in early Round 2 look like? Dave Richard bucks his...
-
The ultimate boom-or-bust team
Players like Ezekiel Elliott, Antonio Brown, and Melvin Gordon provide drafters with interesting...