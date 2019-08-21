Coach Dan Quinn said that Jones (foot) will have "a full allotment" of practice reps next week, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Quinn stated Aug. 11 that the team's plan was to have Jones's practice involvement progressively increased as Week 1's matchup against Minnesota grew nearer. It appears that Jones is preparing to take a tangible step in that process, soon transitioning into full practice participation after being held out or limited throughout spring and summer workouts. Whether the 2017 Pro Bowler will see action over the final two weeks of exhibition play remains to be seen, but the Falcons are adamatly striving to have him back for the regular-season opener.