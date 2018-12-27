Falcons' Deion Jones: Practices fully Thursday
Jones (foot) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones landed on the injury report Wednesday as a limited participant with the foot injury, but his quick return to full participation confirms it to be a minor issue. The 24-year-old should serve in his usual starting role at middle linebacker for Sunday's season finale against the Buccaneers.
