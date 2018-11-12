Jones (foot) is eligible to return and being evaluated, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jones returned to practice last week, but it appears that the Falcons have no plans to rush the star linebacker onto the field before he fully recovers. Jones is eligible to suit up for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, which Atlanta will need to win in order to keep their season alive, but there seems to be a good chance of the third-year pro remaining sidelined Week 11.