Coach Dan Quinn said Jones (foot) is "on target" in his recovery, Matt Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jones was placed on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury during the Falcons' first game of the season, but appears to be recovering well. If Jones gets healthy, he could tentatively return to the field for Atlanta's game against the Cowboys in Week 10. The third-year linebacker's return at any point this season would be a huge boon for Atlanta's defense.