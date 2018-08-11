Falcons' Deion Jones: Pulled after one impeccable drive
Jones recorded three tackles Friday night in Atlanta's preseason opener against the Jets.
Jones hardly could've played better in his lone defensive drive of the game, picking up a tackle on a Bilal Powell stretch run, ushering Josh McCown out of bounds on a second-down scramble, and then tackling Robby Anderson short of the sticks on a third-down drag towards the right sideline. He'll look to keep this level of play rolling through another solid week of practice and into a preseason tilt against Kansas City next Friday.
More News
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Striving to improve as run defender•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Leads team in tackles by a long shot•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Hauls in third INT of season•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Logs nine tackles in win•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Seals win with INT•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Another team-high tackle total•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...
-
Projecting Washington without Guice
The Washington Redskins lost Derrius Guice for the season to a knee injury, what does that...