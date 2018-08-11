Jones recorded three tackles Friday night in Atlanta's preseason opener against the Jets.

Jones hardly could've played better in his lone defensive drive of the game, picking up a tackle on a Bilal Powell stretch run, ushering Josh McCown out of bounds on a second-down scramble, and then tackling Robby Anderson short of the sticks on a third-down drag towards the right sideline. He'll look to keep this level of play rolling through another solid week of practice and into a preseason tilt against Kansas City next Friday.

