Falcons' Deion Jones: Racks up tackles in win
Jones collected eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
It was another dominant showing for the Falcons' defense, including Jones, as the 25-year-old has racked up 28 tackles (16 solo) the past four games. Jones is firmly in the IDP discussion on a weekly basis, especially considering he suited up for 81 defensive snaps in the win. He'll be one of the top options in IDP formats for Week 12 when he gets a juicy matchup against struggling Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers.
