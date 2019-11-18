Play

Jones collected eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

It was another dominant showing for the Falcons' defense, including Jones, as the 25-year-old has racked up 28 tackles (16 solo) the past four games. Jones is firmly in the IDP discussion on a weekly basis, especially considering he suited up for 81 defensive snaps in the win. He'll be one of the top options in IDP formats for Week 12 when he gets a juicy matchup against struggling Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers.

