Jones (foot) is not listed on Atlanta's injury report Wednesday, William McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Jones did not require any additional surgery on his foot during the offseason, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and he appears a full go for Week 1. The 2017 Pro Bowler has been highly productive through three seasons when healthy, and should provide a boost to Atlanta's middle-of-the-field pass defense versus the Vikings on Sunday.