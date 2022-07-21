Jones (shoulder) was placed on the Falcons' physically unable to perform list Thursday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Jones' placement on this list heading into the start of training camp is essentially a roster-move formality after he underwent shoulder surgery in May. The linebacker is expected to miss the entirety of the offseason while recovering from this procedure, and he could be in jeopardy of either being traded or released heading into the regular season. Trading Jones during this offseason could be difficult given the uncertainty of his current health situation.