Atlanta restructured Jones' (shoulder) contract Tuesday to create cap room, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
$8.5 million of Jones' salary was converted to a bonus, creating $6.8 million of cap space. The 27-year-old linebacker, who is currently on the Falcons' injured reserve list, is under one of the most expensive contracts for a linebacker in the NFL ($14.25 million per year). There was some speculation this offseason that a re-tooling Atlanta might try to trade him away in 2022, but for now, Jones will have to wait until at least Week 5 until he plays anywhere.