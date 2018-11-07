Jones (foot) is returning to practice Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Jones won't show up on the injury report because he's still on injured reserve, but he will be eligible for activation to the 53-man roster as soon as Week 11 against Dallas. The Falcons have a 21-day window to decide on Jones' eligibility for the rest of the season now that he's returned to practice. The team can keep him on IR if he suffers a setback, but it seems more likely he'll be activated within the next few weeks, potentially providing a major boost to a lackluster Falcons defense. Duke Riley and Foyesade Oluokon have both struggled while handling expanded roles in Jones' absence.

