The Falcons activated Jones (shoulder) off the active/PUP list Wednesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Jones practiced Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery in May, but he was limited to reserve duties as he works his way back to full strength. The 2016 second-round pick is set to make a team-high $20 million in 2022, plus the Falcons signed and drafted a number of inside linebackers this offseason, so Jones is believed to be a trade candidate. However, if healthy and still on the team, he figures to be among the league leaders in tackles once again.
