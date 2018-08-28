Falcons' Deion Jones: Returns to practice
Jones (strain) returned to full practice Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Jones hasn't participated in practice in a full capacity for over a week due to a muscle strain, but it appears the issue has resolved well ahead of Week 1. He should be full go for the team's regular-season opener versus the Eagles on Sept. 6.
