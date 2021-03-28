Jones agreed to a restructured contract with the Falcons on Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Jones originally was set to make $8.2 million in 2021. However, he agreed to defer $4 million of salary to the 2022 season, and in return his 2022 salary became fully guaranteed. The move freed up $4 million in salary-cap space for the Falcons. Jones will handle a crucial role in Atlanta again next season after recording 106 tackles, six pass breakups and 4.5 sacks across 16 games last year.
