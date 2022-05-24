Jones isn't expected to start the season in Atlanta, Jeff Schultz of the Athletic reports.
Jones is due a team-high $20.05 million in 2022, and according to Schultz, the possibility he doesn't start the season with Atlanta is "almost-certain." Cutting Jones before June 1 wouldn't save the Falcons any money, but if they cut him post-June 1, they'd save $1.07 million in 2022 and would have him off the books for 2023. However, trading the 2016 second-round pick appears to be the team's preference as long as the deal would transfer most of Jones' financial guarantees, but that appears to be a steep sell for an aging linebacker. Regardless, Jones finished his sixth season in the NFL with 137 tackles (one shy of his career high) and two sacks and could certainly provide a defensive boost to a playoff contender if he is indeed moved by Atlanta at some point in the future.