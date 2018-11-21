Jones (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Saints, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jones wasn't able to advance beyond limited participation in practices Monday through Wednesday, which was enough to prevent him from playing for the first time since the season opener. Though the Falcons brought Jones back from injured reserve ahead of last week's loss to the Cowboys, it's not a given that the star middle linebacker will suit up again this season, according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. Coach Dan Quinn has said all along that he won't bring back Jones to play on a "pitch count," so if the 4-6 Falcons' fading playoff hopes take another hit with a loss to New Orleans, there's reason to think Atlanta may consider shutting the 24-year-old down for good.