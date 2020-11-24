Jones registered six combined tackles, including one sack during Sunday's 24-9 loss to New Orleans.
The 2017 Pro Bowler has stepped up his presence in pass-rush in recent outings, collecting seven QB hits and three sacks in his past five games played. Jones has struggled in coverage comparatively, surrendering 11.3 yards per completion and already four touchdown passes against him in coverage this season. Up next is a matchup against Las Vegas, who offers an opposing quarterback in Derek Carr who is throwing to an uber-efficient 19:3 TD:INT on the year.
