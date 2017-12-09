Falcons' Deion Jones: Seals win with INT
Jones intercepted Drew Brees in the fourth quarter to seal Thursday night's 20-17 win over the Saints.
Jones' interception came in the end zone and ended the Saints chances to either tie the game or take the lead. The 23-year-old led the Falcons with 13 tackles (seven solo), which his is highest tackle output of the season, and the fifth time he has reached double digit tackles.
More News
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Another team-high tackle total•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Leads team in tackles in Week 8 victory•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Leads team in tackles•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Solid production in loss•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Notches eight tackles Sunday•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Targeting 235 pounds as playing weight•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice for Week 14
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 14 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...