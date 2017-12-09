Jones intercepted Drew Brees in the fourth quarter to seal Thursday night's 20-17 win over the Saints.

Jones' interception came in the end zone and ended the Saints chances to either tie the game or take the lead. The 23-year-old led the Falcons with 13 tackles (seven solo), which his is highest tackle output of the season, and the fifth time he has reached double digit tackles.

