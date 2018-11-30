Falcons' Deion Jones: Set to suit up Sunday
Coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Jones (foot) will suit up Sunday against the Ravens, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
According to Butt, Quinn relayed that Jones won't face a specialized snap count in his return from an 11-game absence, so the middle linebacker should reclaim his usual starting role while not carrying an injury designation into the Week 13 matchup. The loss of Jones, who excels both in coverage and against the run, had been the most significant hit to an injury-ravaged Atlanta defense that has seen its performance suffer mightily in 2018. While Jones' return may come too late to salvage the Falcons' dwindling playoff hopes, he could offer a late-season boost to fantasy squads looking to upgrade their IDP options. Jones averaged 8.6 tackles per game to go with three interceptions in 2017 and was dominant in his lone appearance this season, registering nine stops, two pass breakups and a pick in a Week 1 loss to the Eagles.
More News
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Listed as limited, calling plays•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Week 13 return possible•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Ruled out for Thanksgiving Day•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Aiming to return Thursday•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Sidelined for Week 11•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Limited again Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...