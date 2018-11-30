Coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Jones (foot) will suit up Sunday against the Ravens, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

According to Butt, Quinn relayed that Jones won't face a specialized snap count in his return from an 11-game absence, so the middle linebacker should reclaim his usual starting role while not carrying an injury designation into the Week 13 matchup. The loss of Jones, who excels both in coverage and against the run, had been the most significant hit to an injury-ravaged Atlanta defense that has seen its performance suffer mightily in 2018. While Jones' return may come too late to salvage the Falcons' dwindling playoff hopes, he could offer a late-season boost to fantasy squads looking to upgrade their IDP options. Jones averaged 8.6 tackles per game to go with three interceptions in 2017 and was dominant in his lone appearance this season, registering nine stops, two pass breakups and a pick in a Week 1 loss to the Eagles.