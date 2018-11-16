Coach Dan Quinn said that Jones (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons' decision to activate Jones from injured reserve Monday seemed to suggest the linebacker was on track to play in Week 11. However, after evaluating Jones during the Falcons' three practices this week, Quinn and the Atlanta training staff determined the 24-year-old could benefit from some more time to get up to speed following foot surgery. There's been no indication that Jones suffered any setbacks since being activated from IR, so he should have a decent shot at playing for the first time since the season opener in the Falcons' Thursday night showdown with the Saints in Week 12.