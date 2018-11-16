Falcons' Deion Jones: Sidelined for Week 11
Coach Dan Quinn said that Jones (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The Falcons' decision to activate Jones from injured reserve Monday seemed to suggest the linebacker was on track to play in Week 11. However, after evaluating Jones during the Falcons' three practices this week, Quinn and the Atlanta training staff determined the 24-year-old could benefit from some more time to get up to speed following foot surgery. There's been no indication that Jones suffered any setbacks since being activated from IR, so he should have a decent shot at playing for the first time since the season opener in the Falcons' Thursday night showdown with the Saints in Week 12.
More News
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Limited again Thursday•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Drawing closer to return•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Progressing towards return•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Returning to practice•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Could return to practice Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...