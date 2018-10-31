Falcons' Deion Jones: Sorely missed, hopeful to return soon
Head coach Dan Quinn did not provide an exact time frame for when he expects Jones (foot) to return to practice, though he will be eligible to return from injured reserve Nov. 18 against Dallas, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
No linebacker in the NFL received a better pass coverage grade last season than Jones, according to Pro Football Focus. His absence over the past six games has been detrimental to the team's ability to hold down running backs in the passing game, as Atlanta has surrendered more receptions to the position than any other team in the league (60). There has not been a single game all season that an opponent's stable of backs has failed to combine for a top-10 finish in PPR scoring. If all goes well, Atlanta will get its Pro Bowl middle linebacker in the lineup for a Week 11 tilt with a Cowboys offense that has established the third-highest yards per carry average in the NFL this season (4.9).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Tate to Eagles: Who benefits?
Golden Tate is a Philadelphia Eagle. Who benefits from this deal in Fantasy?
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
The NFL trade deadline has spawned fresh Fantasy Football values for Demaryius Thomas, Golden...
-
Trade Reaction: Thomas, Sutton both win
The Texans' move to acquire the veteran receiver will have big reverberations for Fantasy players....