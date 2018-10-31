Head coach Dan Quinn did not provide an exact time frame for when he expects Jones (foot) to return to practice, though he will be eligible to return from injured reserve Nov. 18 against Dallas, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

No linebacker in the NFL received a better pass coverage grade last season than Jones, according to Pro Football Focus. His absence over the past six games has been detrimental to the team's ability to hold down running backs in the passing game, as Atlanta has surrendered more receptions to the position than any other team in the league (60). There has not been a single game all season that an opponent's stable of backs has failed to combine for a top-10 finish in PPR scoring. If all goes well, Atlanta will get its Pro Bowl middle linebacker in the lineup for a Week 11 tilt with a Cowboys offense that has established the third-highest yards per carry average in the NFL this season (4.9).