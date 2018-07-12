Jones established himself as a Pro-Bowl caliber player in his second season out of LSU, but linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich believes that the 23-year-old still has room for improvement in his game. "There is some stuff that he does in coverage that is freaky and uncommon, that's best in-the-league type stuff," Ulbrich said of Jones earlier this offseason, "but there is also stuff from a fundamental standpoint against the run that he needs to improve on."

Jones has been the anchor at the center of the Falcons' defense, playing in 31 regular-season games for the club over his first two pro seasons while averaging nearly eight tackles per game. Possessing otherworldly athleticism, the 6-foot-1 linebacker picked up three interceptions in 2017, and led the position with 10 pass breakups. If Jones can round out his game by becoming more of a force against the run, Atlanta has an enhanced likelihood to finish top-five in total defense for the first time since 1978.