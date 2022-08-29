Jones (shoulder) played 13 defensive snaps in Atlanta's preseason finale Saturday.
Jones saw game action for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery in May, albeit in a limited number of snaps. The 27-year-old linebacker recorded 137 tackles (11th most in the NFL) to go along with two sacks over 16 games last year, though he has been the center of trade speculation this offseason due to his team-high $20 million salary in 2022. Nevertheless, Jones' availability in the preseason is an encouraging sign for his health no matter what team he ultimately plays this regular season.
