Jones recorded five tackles, a pass breakup and a pick-six in Sunday's 43-6 win over the Raiders.
Jones was instrumental in shutting down the Raiders' run attack, as Josh Jacobs was held to just 27 yards on seven carries, while Devontae Booker produced six yards on five rushes. The middle linebacker came through for fantasy managers, too, marking the fifth pick-six of his five-year NFL career. He'll be in charge of slowing down Taysom Hill's run game when the Saints come to town in Week 13.
