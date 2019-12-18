Falcons' Deion Jones: Surpasses 100 tackles in win
Jones logged nine tackles (three solo) in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Nine is becoming Jones' standard tackle production of late. He has exactly that number in three of his past four contests and is currently at 104 (64 solo) on the season.
