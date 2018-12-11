Jones recorded five solo tackles and one assisted tackle during Sunday's 34-20 loss to Green Bay.

Jones was effective in helping slow down Packers back Aaron Jones, tackling the explosive runner for a gain of four or fewer rushing yards on four occasions Sunday (averages 5.6 yards per carry on the season). He forced incompletions both times he was targeted, and very nearly recorded a pick-six off of Aaron Rodgers two minutes before the end of the first half. The third-year linebacker has fully worked his way back into the fold after recovering from a Week 1 foot injury, as Atlanta prepares to take on electrifying Cardinals running back David Johnson (108.2 scrimmage yards per game since Byron Leftwich took over as offensive coordinator).

