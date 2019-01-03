Jones registered four combined tackles and two pass deflections during Sunday's 34-32 win against the Buccaneers.

After being held to a limited practice session last Wednesday with a foot injury, Jones was able to suit up for the season finale against division rival Tampa Bay. A Pro Bowler from a year ago, Jones was placed on injured reserve for two months after breaking his foot in the season opener against Philadelphia, but he was able to rebound with 44 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown between Weeks 13 and 17. An elite all-around linebacker when fully healthy, Jones will anchor the Atlanta defense in 2019.