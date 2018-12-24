Jones tallied 14 combined tackles and one forced fumble during Sunday's 24-10 win against the Panthers.

Atlanta's star middle linebacker has had an undeniable impact on the defense's ability to slow down opponents this season, as the Falcons allow 20.4 points per game when he is active, compared to 28.9 PPG when he was inactive between Week 2 and Week 12 with a foot injury. Jones has demonstrated an absolutely insatiable nose for the football in five appearances this season, accounting for 9.8 tackles per game and twice exceeding 13 tackles in a single performance. A stellar pass defender in addition to his run-stopping prowess, Jones has added six pass deflections, two interceptions and an interception return for a touchdown in his abbreviated 2018 campaign. In Week 17, he'll be charged with helping to contain a Buccaneers offense that ranks third in yards per game (414.3) and 13th in scoring offense (24.3 PPG).

