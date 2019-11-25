Falcons' Deion Jones: Team's top tackler in Week 12 loss
Jones collected nine total tackles, including one tackle for loss during Sunday's 35-22 defeat to the Buccaneers.
The 25-year-old linebacker continues to establish himself as a versatile, sideline-to-sideline defender, now having racked up eight-plus tackles in consecutive outings and six-plus tackles in eight of 10 appearances since Week 2. He remains without a takeaway and likely will not obtain one facing the error-resistant Saints in Week 13, but he will have plenty of tackling opportunities going up against a New Orleans offense that ranks third in the NFL in average time of possession (32:57).
